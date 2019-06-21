City Court remands defendants in Bishkek HPP modernization case in custody

The Bishkek City Court remanded the defendants in the criminal case on modernization of Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant in custody until August 12. The decision was made the day before.

The trial period was extended until August 12. The trial will be resumed in the Sverdlovsky District Court on June 26.

In addition, the defense intends to apply to the Constitutional Chamber, since further extension of the term of imprisonment is contrary to the Basic Law.

The former prime ministers Sapar Isakov and Jantoro Satybaldiev, deputy of the Parliament Osmonbek Artykbaev, top managers of the energy sector Salaydin Avazov and Aibek Kaliev are kept in the detention center of the State Committee for National Security. Olga Lavrova, the former finance minister, is under house arrest.

All of them are charged with abuse of office and corruption.