Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov was forcibly brought to court. His lawyer Zamir Jooshev told journalists.

He noted that Sapar Isakov was brought to court by force. However, he and the other defendants in the case refuse to leave the guard room.

«He was brought by employees of the State Committee for National Security. It’s illegal. The defendants refuse to leave the guard room until witnesses Evgeny Khafisov and Asanova are brought to court,» Zamir Jooshev said.