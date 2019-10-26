Two children, three adults killed in traffic accident

Five people were killed in a traffic accident that occurred on Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart road near Ivanovka village in Chui region. The Traffic Safety Department confirmed the information.

The traffic accident occurred in the afternoon on October 25. The driver of Toyota Camry car, moving east, exceeded speed limit, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into parapets mounted on the side of the road. As a result, three people died at the scene, two more died in the hospital. Two children — nine and five years old — are among the dead.

Pre-trial proceedings began, necessary expertise was commissioned.