14:44
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Two children, three adults killed in traffic accident

Five people were killed in a traffic accident that occurred on Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart road near Ivanovka village in Chui region. The Traffic Safety Department confirmed the information.

The traffic accident occurred in the afternoon on October 25. The driver of Toyota Camry car, moving east, exceeded speed limit, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into parapets mounted on the side of the road. As a result, three people died at the scene, two more died in the hospital. Two children — nine and five years old — are among the dead.

Pre-trial proceedings began, necessary expertise was commissioned.
link:
views: 55
Print
Related
Passenger minibus collides with truck, overturns near Bishkek
Driver knocks down and kills pedestrian in Bishkek
Driver hits schoolgirl right on zebra crossing in Bishkek
Two people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway
Car falls into river in Mailuu-Suu, all people die
Drunk Lexus driver crashes into concrete fence in Bishkek
Driver of bus, under wheels of which schoolboy died, detained
Schoolboy dies due to negligence of bus driver
Three cars collide in the center of Bishkek
Mercedes car crashes into gate of house in Bishkek
Popular
Wanted member of terrorist group arrested in Osh city Wanted member of terrorist group arrested in Osh city
Border villages of Leilek. How Kyrgyzstan is losing its land Border villages of Leilek. How Kyrgyzstan is losing its land
Border guards destroy artillery shells in Leilek Border guards destroy artillery shells in Leilek
Prime Minister of Japan accepts invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Japan accepts invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan
26 October, Saturday
14:25
Two children, three adults killed in traffic accident Two children, three adults killed in traffic accident
14:16
Batken border guards seize 600 liters of drug precursor
13:37
Russia retains restrictions on remittances from Kyrgyzstan
12:32
Japan plans to issue 345,000 work visas to Kyrgyzstan by 2024
11:57
No face-to-face interrogations carried out with former president Atambayev