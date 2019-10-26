10:08
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan to get $ 55 million for tourism development

Kyrgyzstan will get $ 55 million through a program to improve regional communications in Central Asia. Money will be allocated by the International Development Association to support the sustainable development of tourism in Issyk-Kul region. The draft agreement has been submitted to the Parliament for ratification.

It is planned to spend the received funds on rehabilitation of the section of road Tyup — Karkyra checkpoint in order to establish a road connection with Kazakhstan. In addition, it is planned to repair the road leading to the tourist camp in Karkyra gorge and build roadside facilities. Road maintenance equipment, in particular snowplows, will be acquired.

Part of the funds will be used to support and strengthen aviation security — revision of the state security program for compliance with ICAO standards, technical assistance in the development of by-laws, training of aviation security inspectors, and provision of equipment for the Civil Aviation Agency.

At the expense of the allocated funds, it is planned to develop a strategy for sustainable development of tourism, build five tourist service centers and create community geoparks in Tyup and Ak-Suu districts.

Half of the funds will be allocated in the form of a grant, the other — in the form of a loan for 38 years at 0.75 percent per annum with a 6-year grace period.
link:
views: 29
Print
Related
Creativity needed for tourism development in Kyrgyzstan, Prime Minister believes
I fell in love! American traveler shot video about Issyk-Kul
Kazakh blogger: Kyrgyzstan is infinitely unique
Kyrgyz Tourism Awards 2019 competition starts in Kyrgyzstan
112,100 companies work in tourism sector in Kyrgyzstan
Samarkand hosts first tourist fair of CIS countries
Incredibly beautiful film about unique nature of Kyrgyzstan released
Kyrgyzstan expects influx of tourists
Kyrgyzstan to introduce International Travel ID
Budget receives 107 million soms in taxes from tourism in 2018
Popular
Wanted member of terrorist group arrested in Osh city Wanted member of terrorist group arrested in Osh city
Border villages of Leilek. How Kyrgyzstan is losing its land Border villages of Leilek. How Kyrgyzstan is losing its land
Prime Minister of Japan accepts invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Japan accepts invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan
Taxi driver murder. $ 10,000 stolen from killed man Taxi driver murder. $ 10,000 stolen from killed man
26 October, Saturday
10:03
Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stone...
09:58
Kyrgyzstan to get $ 55 million for tourism development
09:43
Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption?
09:27
328.8 kilometers of roads paved in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019
09:20
Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion
25 October, Friday
18:10
Alga Kylychev placed under house arrest
17:37
Border guards destroy artillery shells in Leilek
17:30
10 people, including child, get food poisoning in Bazar-Korgon
16:31
Term of detention of former president Atambayev extended
16:23
Branch of Moscow State University to be built in Osh city