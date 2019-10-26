Kyrgyzstan to get $ 55 million for tourism development

Kyrgyzstan will get $ 55 million through a program to improve regional communications in Central Asia. Money will be allocated by the International Development Association to support the sustainable development of tourism in Issyk-Kul region. The draft agreement has been submitted to the Parliament for ratification.

It is planned to spend the received funds on rehabilitation of the section of road Tyup — Karkyra checkpoint in order to establish a road connection with Kazakhstan. In addition, it is planned to repair the road leading to the tourist camp in Karkyra gorge and build roadside facilities. Road maintenance equipment, in particular snowplows, will be acquired.

Part of the funds will be used to support and strengthen aviation security — revision of the state security program for compliance with ICAO standards, technical assistance in the development of by-laws, training of aviation security inspectors, and provision of equipment for the Civil Aviation Agency.

At the expense of the allocated funds, it is planned to develop a strategy for sustainable development of tourism, build five tourist service centers and create community geoparks in Tyup and Ak-Suu districts.

Half of the funds will be allocated in the form of a grant, the other — in the form of a loan for 38 years at 0.75 percent per annum with a 6-year grace period.