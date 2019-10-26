10:08
Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption?

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan held the first stage of the International Competition «Together Against Corruption!» The supervisory body reported.

Contestants aged 14-35 were to prepare anti-corruption social advertising in the format of posters and videos.

The jury selected the best of the 472 posters and 184 videos.

The works of the winners will be sent for consideration by an international jury.

Ertai Iskakov won the first place, Erlan Abdurakhmanov — the second place, Sitora Dadadzhanova took the third place.

Adylbek Nyshanov took the first place in Video category.
