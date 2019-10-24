Signatures collected in Kyrgyzstan for imposing fines on littering

Signatures are being collected in Kyrgyzstan for amending legislation and imposing fines for littering in undesignated areas. Representative of Eco Demi Public Foundation Aizhan Chynybaeva announced today at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the minimum fine is proposed to be set at 1,500 soms. The patrol service is offered to do this work. «One can shoot a video of a violation, send it to relevant services with the data. Further, an act of violation is drawn up, and a person will have to pay a fine,» said Aizhan Chynybaeva.

«Yes, we understand that there will be indignation. But it is necessary to introduce norms that are applied in other countries. Fines are needed for people to understand that those who are used to throwing garbage everywhere will be fined for it. If they have no money to pay, they will work it off — clean up public areas,» she said.

«We hope that our bill will be the first civic initiative that the deputies will support. Otherwise, we will lose the future. Systemic impunity leads to the fact that there is no punishment for those who litter. We need to fix the situation,» Aizhan Chynybaeva said.