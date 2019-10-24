Ecologists urge to fine for littering in nature

«It is necessary to introduce fines in order to wean people from littering,» Aizhan Chynybaeva, a representative of Eco Demi Public Foundation, said at a press conference at 24.kg news agency today.

According to her, the number of people participating in cleanup campaigns in the country is increasing annually in Kyrgyzstan. As of today, about 10 percent of people participate in cleanups dedicated to the Cleanliness Day.

«Those who went out to clean up do not litter. There are people who do not participate in cleanups, but also do not throw garbage. However, there are 30-40 percent of people who constantly throw garbage at home, going out into the countryside, picnics. No information campaign will help. Only introduction of fines will change the situation. Cleanups continue, but there will be no sense until there is no systematic approach to solution of the problem,» Aizhan Chynybaeva believes.