16:38
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ecologists urge to fine for littering in nature

«It is necessary to introduce fines in order to wean people from littering,» Aizhan Chynybaeva, a representative of Eco Demi Public Foundation, said at a press conference at 24.kg news agency today.

According to her, the number of people participating in cleanup campaigns in the country is increasing annually in Kyrgyzstan. As of today, about 10 percent of people participate in cleanups dedicated to the Cleanliness Day.

«Those who went out to clean up do not litter. There are people who do not participate in cleanups, but also do not throw garbage. However, there are 30-40 percent of people who constantly throw garbage at home, going out into the countryside, picnics. No information campaign will help. Only introduction of fines will change the situation. Cleanups continue, but there will be no sense until there is no systematic approach to solution of the problem,» Aizhan Chynybaeva believes.
link:
views: 77
Print
Related
Signatures collected in Kyrgyzstan for imposing fines on littering
More than 120 bags of garbage collected by volunteers in Alatai nature park
Nearly 6.5 tons of garbage collected on beach in Bosteri for a day
Divers collect 25 bags of garbage from bottom of Issyk-Kul lake
Kyrgyzstan to host World Cleanup Day
WNG 2018. Over 500 people involved in Kyrchyn Gorge cleanup
Issyk-Kul district territory to be cleared before World Nomad Games
Ecologists from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan to clear border areas from garbage
5 tons of garbage collected from shores of Issyk-Kul and Chatyr-Kul lakes
3 Issyk-Kul towns, 20 villages to hold large-scale clean-up
Popular
British Ambassador: I was mistaken for Prince Charles in Kyrgyzstan British Ambassador: I was mistaken for Prince Charles in Kyrgyzstan
Parliamentary election scheduled for October 4, 2020 in Kyrgyzstan Parliamentary election scheduled for October 4, 2020 in Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Japan accepts invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Japan accepts invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Japan President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Japan
24 October, Thursday
16:19
Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev to attend meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev to attend meeting of Eurasian...
16:11
Wanted member of terrorist group arrested in Osh city
16:00
Signatures collected in Kyrgyzstan for imposing fines on littering
15:43
Ecologists urge to fine for littering in nature
14:58
Kyrgyzstani crashes into tram in St. Petersburg