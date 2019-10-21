10:42
Military of Kyrgyzstan participate in CSTO exercises in Belarus

Military from Kyrgyzstan took part in special drills involving the forces and intelligence means of the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization «Search 2019» in Belarus. The Information Support Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The military worked out the tasks on destruction of the sabotage reconnaissance groups of a conditional enemy and illegal armed groups, restoring the constitutional order.

In addition, elements of provision of humanitarian and medical assistance to citizens in a residential area after the restoration of law and order were worked out.

The exercise was conducted at four training grounds of Belarus as a part of the joint operational-strategic exercise Combat Brotherhood 2019 from October 14 to October 18. It was attended by the military from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and the task force of the CSTO Joint Headquarters.
Related
