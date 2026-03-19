Night explosions and simulated combat: Military drills held in Batken

Night-time demonstration tactical exercises were held at military unit No. 36806 of the South-Western Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Defense’s press service reported.

According to the scenario, units practiced responding to a sudden threat from a simulated adversary. The drills included staged combat episodes with imitation explosions, gunfire, and elements replicating real battlefield conditions. Servicemen trained rapid deployment, unit coordination, and response to threats under limited visibility.

Particular attention was paid to operations in the dark, reliable communications, and command and control of units in conditions as close to real-life as possible.

As noted, the assigned tasks were completed in full. The personnel demonstrated their readiness to carry out tasks of any complexity.