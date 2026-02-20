14:44
USD 87.45
EUR 103.20
RUB 1.14
English

Mi-17 parachute jumps take place at Ala-Too training center

A parachute jump training exercise took place at Ala-Too training center, the Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan reported.

More than fifty servicemen participated in the training jumps. While most of them were scheduled exercises, the training took place in conditions as close as possible to combat requirements: waiting in full gear, rigorous equipment checks, and strict time intervals between groups.

Backup instructors, medics, and a safety team were on duty on the ground. Before each round, a brief instruction was given on the procedure for separating from the helicopter, adjusting the parachute canopy, and controlling the descent.

In the air, servicemen strictly maintained a dispersal pattern, and the landings took place in pre-marked sectors. Several paratroopers performed the jumps as group leaders, practicing formation control.

These exercises help maintain personnel training and test the coordination of multiple units simultaneously. It was noted that the weather—light winds and good visibility—facilitated optimal execution of the tasks, and all jumps proceeded as planned.
link: https://24.kg/english/362895/
views: 85
Print
Related
CSTO countries hold exercises to neutralize extremist groups
Kyrgyz military participate in Indestructible Brotherhood 2025 exercises
Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Rubezh 2025: CSTO exercises begin in Issyk-Kul region
Cholera outbreak simulated in exercise at Dostuk checkpoint
Rubezh-2025: CSTO troop contingents heading to Kyrgyzstan for exercises
Explosions, gunfire, repelling attacks: Military exercises held in Kyrgyzstan
Interaction 2025: Kyrgyz military win tug-of-war competition among CSTO members
Kyrgyz military depart for CSTO Interaction-2025 exercises
Kyrgyzstan to host CSTO Rubezh 2025 exercises
Popular
Constitutional Court sets date for next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan Constitutional Court sets date for next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
Shaiyrbek Tashiev denies criminal case and detention reports Shaiyrbek Tashiev denies criminal case and detention reports
Parliamentary Committee approves Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov as SCNS Chairman Parliamentary Committee approves Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov as SCNS Chairman
Bloggers Sary Kyz and Argen Sigma to assist officials in developing tourism Bloggers Sary Kyz and Argen Sigma to assist officials in developing tourism
20 February, Friday
14:25
Mi-17 parachute jumps take place at Ala-Too training center Mi-17 parachute jumps take place at Ala-Too training ce...
14:14
Pensioner in Bishkek scammed out of 850,000 soms, suspect detained
13:21
Over 4 kg of drugs, grenades seized from crime group members in Osh city
12:30
Permit for export of worn US dollars by commercial banks extended in Kyrgyzstan
12:24
Cabinet approves new rules for calculating social contributions in 2026