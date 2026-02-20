Mi-17 parachute jumps take place at Ala-Too training center

A parachute jump training exercise took place at Ala-Too training center, the Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan reported.

More than fifty servicemen participated in the training jumps. While most of them were scheduled exercises, the training took place in conditions as close as possible to combat requirements: waiting in full gear, rigorous equipment checks, and strict time intervals between groups.

Backup instructors, medics, and a safety team were on duty on the ground. Before each round, a brief instruction was given on the procedure for separating from the helicopter, adjusting the parachute canopy, and controlling the descent.

In the air, servicemen strictly maintained a dispersal pattern, and the landings took place in pre-marked sectors. Several paratroopers performed the jumps as group leaders, practicing formation control.

These exercises help maintain personnel training and test the coordination of multiple units simultaneously. It was noted that the weather—light winds and good visibility—facilitated optimal execution of the tasks, and all jumps proceeded as planned.