15:59
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Some districts of Bishkek, Tokmak, Jalal-Abad to have no gas

Some districts of Bishkek, Tokmak and Jalal-Abad will have no gas next week.

In connection with the repair and restoration work, supply of gas will be suspended in the following areas:

— On October 21-25 — in Bishkek, in the area bounded by sections of Akiev, Shopokov Streets, Chui and Zhibek Zholu Avenues;

— On October 21-23 — in Bishkek, in the area bounded by Beregovaya, Novaya, Myskal, Sadovaya, Altyn-Beshik, Kommunarov Streets;

— on October 21 — in Tokmak, on Komsomolskaya, 175, 115-123, Ibraimov, 115-123, 142, Beregovaya, 69-79, Kazakhstanskaya, 70-82 Streets;

— On October 21 — in Jalal-Abad, on Lenin Street.
link:
views: 65
Print
Related
Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days
Some areas of Lebedinovka village to have no gas for 3 days
Some districts of Bishkek to have no gas for two days
Some districts of Mayevka village to have no gas for 3 days
Some districts of Kyzyl-Kiya to have no gas today
Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for 3 days
Some districts of Bishkek and Osh cities to be left without gas
Some districts of Bishkek to have no gas for three days
Some districts of Bishkek to be left without gas for two days
Some districts of Bishkek to have no gas for 3 days
Popular
House on fire in Lebedinovka village House on fire in Lebedinovka village
Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints
Architects go on strike in Kara-Suu district Architects go on strike in Kara-Suu district
President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission
19 October, Saturday
14:59
Some districts of Bishkek, Tokmak, Jalal-Abad to have no gas
14:51
Autumn school break to begin on November 4 in Kyrgyzstan
14:42
Missing in Bishkek businessman killed
14:34
Relatives of bodyguard of Almazbek Atambayev hold rally in Bishkek
12:16
Border disputes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan dangerous for Russia