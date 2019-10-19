Some districts of Bishkek, Tokmak, Jalal-Abad to have no gas

Some districts of Bishkek, Tokmak and Jalal-Abad will have no gas next week.

In connection with the repair and restoration work, supply of gas will be suspended in the following areas:

— On October 21-25 — in Bishkek, in the area bounded by sections of Akiev, Shopokov Streets, Chui and Zhibek Zholu Avenues;

— On October 21-23 — in Bishkek, in the area bounded by Beregovaya, Novaya, Myskal, Sadovaya, Altyn-Beshik, Kommunarov Streets;

— on October 21 — in Tokmak, on Komsomolskaya, 175, 115-123, Ibraimov, 115-123, 142, Beregovaya, 69-79, Kazakhstanskaya, 70-82 Streets;

— On October 21 — in Jalal-Abad, on Lenin Street.