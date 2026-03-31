Several Bishkek streets to have no gas on April 1-3

Bishkekgaz gas service announces that due to work on an underground medium-pressure gas pipeline, gas supply will be temporarily suspended from April 1 to 3 in the area bounded by Dzhantoshev, Baytik Baatyr, Leo Tolstoy, Kara-Daryinskaya, Gorky, and Zhukeev-Pudovkin Streets, in the vicinity of Kyrgyzavtomash plant, pasta production facility, Zhyrgal and Baitur bathhouses.

Bishkekgaz apologizes for the inconvenience and asks customers to switch to alternative energy sources during the outage. This work is being carried out to ensure a reliable and safe gas supply.