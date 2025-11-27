19:46
Gazprom to accelerate gas infrastructure development in Kyrgyz regions

Gazprom has allocated about $500 million for provision of gas supply in Kyrgyzstan. Interfax and TASS reported, citing statements from the Russian side and information announced during talks with the Kyrgyz government as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Bishkek.

According to Interfax, the Russian energy company has directed more than $400 million toward expanding the gas transmission network, modernizing infrastructure, and connecting new settlements. The decision was made within the framework of an accelerated program of gas infrastructure development in Kyrgyz regions.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan emphasized that the allocation of such funds is «an excellent result of the work of both teams,» noting that cooperation with Gazprom is helping to raise the gas supply level, which currently stands at about 42 percent.

In addition, the Kyrgyz side had earlier asked Gazprom to increase annual funding for provision of gas supply by at least 1.5 billion soms in order to cover more regions and prepare for the winter season.

Additional investments are expected to help bring the country closer to its goal of increasing gas infrastructure development to 60 percent by 2030.
