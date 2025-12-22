17:33
Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030

Gazprom’s supplies to Central Asia will more than double within five years. The company is seeking to redirect volumes previously destined for the European market. Vedomosti reports, citing data from Gazprombank’s Center for Economic Forecasting.

Supplies are estimated at 19-20 billion cubic meters.

By 2030, Gazprom’s exports to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan could increase 2.1-2.2 times. The main growth is expected to come from Uzbekistan, which will increase imports from 3 billion to 12 billion cubic meters. Production in the country is declining.

The future of gas supplies to Kazakhstan remains unclear. Despite China’s doubts, Astana hopes that the gas pipeline project from Russia to China via Kazakhstan will be implemented. It is planned to bring gas to the northeast of the country, and the new pipeline will provide an additional 10 billion cubic meters per year.

Due to sanctions and counter-sanctions, Gazprom has reduced its exports to Europe approximately fivefold. Moreover, the company will not be able to redirect all volumes to China even if Power of Siberia 2 is launched.
