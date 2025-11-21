15:55
English

One of Bishkek districts to have no gas on November 24-26

From November 24 to 26, gas supplies will be temporarily suspended in an area of Bishkek bounded by Lermontov, Pervomayskaya streets, Big Chui Canal and Bakai-Ata residential complex. Bishkekgaz gas service reported.

The company clarified that the outage is due to work on an underground medium-pressure gas pipeline.

Bishkekgaz apologizes for the inconvenience and asks consumers to switch to alternative energy sources during the outage. The service noted that the work is being carried out to ensure a reliable and safe gas supply.
