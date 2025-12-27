09:56
Gazprom increases gas supplies to Kyrgyzstan by 20 percent in 2025

Gazprom has increased gas supplies to Kyrgyzstan by 20 percent in 2025, the head of the Russian company, Alexey Miller, said at a meeting summarizing preliminary results.

According to him, gas deliveries from Russia to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan rose by 20 percent this year. Gazprom is also discussing expansion of cooperation with Kazakhstan.

«We continue to develop our cooperation with the countries of Central Asia... As a result of the current year, supplies of Russian gas to these three countries have increased by 20 percent. These are very, very significant figures. Gazprom’s agenda includes further increasing gas exports to the Central Asian region,» Miller said.

Earlier, Gazprombank’s Economic Forecasting Center reported that over the next five years Gazprom’s supplies to Central Asia will more than double. The company is seeking new destinations to redirect volumes that were previously intended for the European market.
