Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Energy has approved the standard for gas losses in Gazprom Kyrgyzstan’s gas pipelines for 2026. The corresponding order was signed by minister Taalaibek Ibraev.

According to the document, the standard losses are set at 8.3 percent of the gas volume entering the company’s gas transmission and distribution systems.

The order was adopted in compliance with the Tax Code and the loss calculation methodology approved by government decree.

The Ministry of Energy has instructed its Department of Fuel, Gas, and Heat Supply to ensure the official publication of the order within three days. Following publication, a copy of the document will be sent to the Ministry of Justice for inclusion in the state register of regulatory legal acts, as well as to the Presidential Administration.

The order will take effect in 15 days.