Arzymat Aldayarov: Bishkek should be fully provided with gas by 2030

Bishkek is expected to be fully provided with gas by 2030 as part of the expanded program. Arzymat Aldayarov, Deputy General Director for Economy and Finance at Gazprom Kyrgyzstan, announced at a briefing.

According to him, as part of the administrative-territorial reform, the number of residential areas in the capital has increased to 105.

«Of these, more than half are already supplied with gas. Our goal is to connect approximately half of these residential areas, or approximately 60,000 households, to gas. We have a medium-term planning horizon of five years,» Arzymat Aldayarov said.

He added that the loan program for preferential gas infrastructure development has been in operation for three years. Plans are underway to expand its scope—not only for gas supply but also for renewable energy sources and heat pumps—and its geographic coverage to the entire country. Tariffs are regulated by the state and depend on the U.S. dollar exchange rate.