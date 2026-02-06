19:23
USD 87.45
EUR 103.13
RUB 1.14
English

Gas sales for transport in Kyrgyzstan triple over five years

Over the past five years, gas sales for vehicles in Kyrgyzstan have tripled. Arzymat Aldayarov, Deputy General Director for Economy and Finance at Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC, said at a briefing.

According to him, the company contributes to improving air quality in Bishkek.

For example, since the company began operations, the volume of natural gas sold in Kyrgyzstan has increased nearly 2.5 times—from 200 million to 550 million cubic meters in 2025. This means that almost 350 million cubic meters of gas have replaced electricity and coal usage.

Additionally, the compressed natural gas (CNG) sector is actively developing. In cooperation with the City Hall, a project for supplying gas-powered buses is underway.

«Over the past five years, the volume of compressed natural gas sold for vehicles and buses has grown from 25 million cubic meters to 75 million, nearly tripling. As a result, diesel minibuses and diesel taxis have largely disappeared,» Aldayarov said.

Furthermore, more than 50 private gas-fired boiler plants have been installed in newly constructed apartment buildings. They reduce the load on the centralized heating system, which has a positive effect on the city’s environmental situation.
link: https://24.kg/english/360960/
views: 155
Print
Related
Gazprom increases gas supplies to Kyrgyzstan by 20 percent in 2025
One of Bishkek districts to have no gas on November 24-26
Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan
Part of Bishkek left without gas
Part of Bishkek to have no gas for several days
Part of Bishkek to have no gas on October 7-8
Part of Bishkek to have no gas for six more days
Large gas reserve discovered in Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev says
Part of Bishkek left without gas for three days
Gas leak in GUM shopping center, building cordoned off
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project
Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions
Kyrgyzstan and USA develop investment cooperation Kyrgyzstan and USA develop investment cooperation
U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek
6 February, Friday
17:48
Gas sales for transport in Kyrgyzstan triple over five years Gas sales for transport in Kyrgyzstan triple over five...
17:32
Arzymat Aldayarov: Bishkek should be fully provided with gas by 2030
17:00
Cold garage, faith in God: How homeless Briton survives winter in Bishkek
15:14
Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights
14:42
Orozo in Kyrgyzstan to begin on February 19: SDMK confirms date