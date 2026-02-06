Gas sales for transport in Kyrgyzstan triple over five years

Over the past five years, gas sales for vehicles in Kyrgyzstan have tripled. Arzymat Aldayarov, Deputy General Director for Economy and Finance at Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC, said at a briefing.

According to him, the company contributes to improving air quality in Bishkek.

For example, since the company began operations, the volume of natural gas sold in Kyrgyzstan has increased nearly 2.5 times—from 200 million to 550 million cubic meters in 2025. This means that almost 350 million cubic meters of gas have replaced electricity and coal usage.

Additionally, the compressed natural gas (CNG) sector is actively developing. In cooperation with the City Hall, a project for supplying gas-powered buses is underway.

«Over the past five years, the volume of compressed natural gas sold for vehicles and buses has grown from 25 million cubic meters to 75 million, nearly tripling. As a result, diesel minibuses and diesel taxis have largely disappeared,» Aldayarov said.

Furthermore, more than 50 private gas-fired boiler plants have been installed in newly constructed apartment buildings. They reduce the load on the centralized heating system, which has a positive effect on the city’s environmental situation.