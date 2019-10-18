12:28
Kyrgyzstan develops next education development strategy

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan has developed a draft Strategy for Development of Education for 2021-2030. Press service of the ministry reported.

The goal of the document is to expand coverage by preschool education by 2030, to improve the quality of teaching and the level of students’ achievements, confirmed by the international PISA ranking.

The project includes a reorientation of science to applied research and economic effectiveness of work results.

Ministry of Education and Science

The project proposes to direct public resources to a limited group of universities that have international recognition and are in demand on regional labor markets.

Comprehensive reforms are planned in the field of primary and secondary vocational education, related to the national qualification system and the use of on-the-job training.
