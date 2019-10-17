15:03
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Irina Karamushkina outraged at closed trial of Aziz Batukaev’s сase

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Irina Karamushkina is indignant that the trial of the criminal case on illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev, where the former president Almazbek Atambayev is one of the main defendants, will be held behind closed doors.

According to her, there is no reason to make a secret of these hearings.

«So, the ex-president is right, but not the current government,» Irina Karamushkina summed up and added that there was no opposition in the Parliament. Previously, she accused colleagues of hiding the happening in the country.

Irina Karamushkina herself is suspected of complicity in the hostage-taking on August 7 in the house of the former head of state in Koi-Tash village. She was placed under house arrest by a court decision.
link:
views: 71
Print
Related
Release of Batukaev. Sister of crime boss questioned in Russia
Trial of Aziz Batukaev’s case to be held behind closed doors
Batukaev’s release. Court refuses to declassify volume of criminal case
Batukaev’s release. 14 defendants may get off with fine
Illegal release of Aziz Batukaev. Date of preliminary hearing set
OSCE ignores request of deputy Karamushkina to assess events in Koi-Tash
Release of Aziz Batukaev. Case sent to court
Release of Aziz Batukaev. Investigation completed
Irina Karamushkina left under house arrest
Release of Batukaev. Four defendants refuse to cooperate with investigation
Popular
Almazbek Atambayev threatens with hunger strike Almazbek Atambayev threatens with hunger strike
Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints
President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission
Some districts of Bishkek to have no hot and cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no hot and cold water tomorrow
17 October, Thursday
12:07
House on fire in Lebedinovka village
11:43
Heating season. Schools and kindergartens in Bishkek not ready for winter
11:23
Irina Karamushkina outraged at closed trial of Aziz Batukaev’s сase
11:01
Unknown people vandalize graves at cemetery in Leninskoe village
10:45
National Bank suspends licenses of payment system operator