Irina Karamushkina outraged at closed trial of Aziz Batukaev’s сase

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Irina Karamushkina is indignant that the trial of the criminal case on illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev, where the former president Almazbek Atambayev is one of the main defendants, will be held behind closed doors.

According to her, there is no reason to make a secret of these hearings.

«So, the ex-president is right, but not the current government,» Irina Karamushkina summed up and added that there was no opposition in the Parliament. Previously, she accused colleagues of hiding the happening in the country.

Irina Karamushkina herself is suspected of complicity in the hostage-taking on August 7 in the house of the former head of state in Koi-Tash village. She was placed under house arrest by a court decision.