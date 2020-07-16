Deputy Irina Karamushkina asks for meeting with President Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Irina Karamushkina, appealed to the president with a request for an audience. She posted on her Facebook page.

«Due to the fact that thousands of citizens address their appeals and complaints about the situation in the country, using the right given to me by the law, I request an audience from the head of state S. Jeenbekov,» the deputy writes.

She also asks to create a working group for the meeting.

The member of SDPK faction recalls that the deputy’s statement is equated to the official one.

Earlier, the former associate of Sooronbai Jeenbekov has already requested a meeting. However, it did not take place.