Events in Koi-Tash: Irina Karamushkina summoned for interrogation

Ex-deputy of Parliament Irina Karamushkina was summoned for interrogation by the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region. Press service of the department reported.

Former president Almazbek Atambayev said that one person was secretly buried in Koi-Tash village after the events on August 7-8, 2019.

«The fact was registered in the electronic register of information of the Central Internal Affairs Directorate of Chui region. In 2019, the Talas district police department established that the death of citizen K.M. was not connected with Koi-Tash events. His death was an accident. While being in the mountains of Talas district, he accidentally fired into his left leg and died from blood loss. This is confirmed by the collected materials and testimonies of close relatives; a gun was also seized. After verifying this fact, a decision was made to terminate the pre-trial proceedings due to the absence of corpus delicti,» the department informed.

The Central Internal Affairs Directorate noted that Irina Karamushkina was called to the investigative service. During interrogation, she testified that she received information about the death of an unknown guy and about his secret burial during the Koi-Tash events from an unfamiliar woman.

«In 2019, as a member of Parliament, she raised this issue.

According to the results of the check, the arguments of Almazbek Atambayev and Irina Karamushkina about the death of a guy during the Koi-Tash events and his secret burial were not confirmed,» the department said.

Criminal case on the events in Koi-Tash village is considered in the court of first instance. In 2019, riots broke out during the detention of Almazbek Atambayev. The security forces stormed his house, but the former president did not give up.

Together with Almazbek Atambayev, former deputies Ravshan Dzheenbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Asel Koduranova, ex-employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev, official representative of the SDPK party Kunduz Zholdubaeva and a number of other supporters are defendants in the case.
