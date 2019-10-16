10:00
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan and Turkey plan to increase trade turnover to $ 1 billion

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan the day before on the sidelines of the summit of the Heads of Turkic Speaking States in Baku (Azerbaijan). The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The leaders of the two countries discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. Sooronbai Jeenbekov emphasized that Turkey was a brotherly and friendly country for Kyrgyzstan. He noted with satisfaction that interaction of the countries and dialogue between state structures intensified at various levels after the official visit of Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Kyrgyzstan in 2018.

The President of Turkey congratulated Sooronbai Jeenbekov on the successful chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan in the Turkic Council.

 «The parties once again noted their readiness to intensify bilateral cooperation in the priority areas of the joint agenda, to strengthen work in accordance with previously reached agreements on bringing mutual trade turnover to $ 1 billion. In addition, the importance of holding the next meeting of the Supreme Council for Strategic Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey, the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission was stressed. Plans for priority areas for the near future have been outlined,» the message says.
link:
views: 59
Print
Related
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan detained at Turkish airports for alcohol and cigarettes
Kyrgyzstani taken away passport in Turkey, he can’t leave country
Teacher from Turkey could not fall in love with Bishkek and is glad to leave
Jeenbekov tells about measures to create better conditions for investors
Turkey not to reduce duties on Kyrgyz beans
Osh city to host Turkish Film Week
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey talk on the phone
Turkey ready to provide Bishkek with loan for purchase of buses
Body of killed in Turkey Kyrgyzstani to be brought to native country on July 12
MFA takes investigation of murder of Kyrgyzstani in Alanya under control
Popular
Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities
Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days
Melis Turganbaev becomes World Wrestling Champion Melis Turganbaev becomes World Wrestling Champion
16 October, Wednesday
09:53
Health care needs of 1.3 bln soms not included into Kyrgyzstan’s budget for 2020
09:36
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey plan to increase trade turnover to $ 1 billion
09:19
Kyrgyzstanis win prizes at International Creativity Competition in Sochi
09:09
Students from Kyrgyzstan win 2 medals at Iranian Geometry Olympiad
08:57
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 698.3 per citizen
15 October, Tuesday
16:33
National football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats team of Mongolia
16:20
Jeenbekov: Trading potential of Turkic Council states should be increased
15:51
Preliminary hearings to take place without Almazbek Atambayev
15:37
1.2 billion soms planned to be allocated for 2020 elections in Kyrgyzstan
14:15
Head of Russian Book Union: Most textbooks in Kyrgyzstan are counterfeit