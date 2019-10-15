Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Nursultan Nazarbayev in Baku

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev the day before in the framework of participation in the 7th meeting of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States in Baku (Azerbaijan).

According to the press service of the head of the Kyrgyz Republic, the meeting took place upon arrival at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The parties exchanged views on bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on his election as Honorary Chairman of the Turkic Council and awarding the highest order of the Turkic world. The awarding ceremony will take place today, on October 15, at the meeting of the Council.

The President of Kyrgyzstan once again stressed the personal contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the establishment and strengthening strategic partnership, alliance and good neighborliness between the countries.

The first president of Kazakhstan emphasized that he was glad to meet again. He noted that he supported all the efforts of the heads of state aimed at deepening cooperation and good neighborly relations. They noted the importance of deepening bilateral and multilateral cooperation, stepping up activities in implementation of joint projects in various areas of partnership.