11:04
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Nursultan Nazarbayev in Baku

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev the day before in the framework of participation in the 7th meeting of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States in Baku (Azerbaijan).

According to the press service of the head of the Kyrgyz Republic, the meeting took place upon arrival at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The parties exchanged views on bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on his election as Honorary Chairman of the Turkic Council and awarding the highest order of the Turkic world. The awarding ceremony will take place today, on October 15, at the meeting of the Council.

The President of Kyrgyzstan once again stressed the personal contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the establishment and strengthening strategic partnership, alliance and good neighborliness between the countries.

The first president of Kazakhstan emphasized that he was glad to meet again. He noted that he supported all the efforts of the heads of state aimed at deepening cooperation and good neighborly relations. They noted the importance of deepening bilateral and multilateral cooperation, stepping up activities in implementation of joint projects in various areas of partnership.
link:
views: 102
Print
Related
Ilham Aliyev to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Baku
President of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Baku
Jeenbekov and Nazarbayev talk on the phone
Poems of young Kyrgyz poets translated into Azerbaijani
Nursultan Nazarbayev becomes Honorary Chairman of Supreme Council of EEU
Nursultan Nazarbayev may become Honorary Chairman of EEU
President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev steps down
Azerbaijan to build school and park in Bishkek
Azerbaijani Aisha Jabbarova is fascinated by unity of the Kyrgyz people
Popular
Man dies in fire in Bishkek Man dies in fire in Bishkek
Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities
Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days
15 October, Tuesday
10:48
Kyrgyz farmers get almost 10,000 soft loans since beginning of year
10:31
Chess player from Kyrgyzstan wins silver medal in Kazakhstan
10:13
Ilham Aliyev to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
10:02
Kyrgyzstanis win seven medals at International Karate Tournament
09:55
Athlete from Kyrgyzstan takes 3rd place at Sumo World Championship