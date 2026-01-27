10:25
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan reaches $10 million

In 2025, trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan reached $10 million. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic Maksat Mamytkanov announced at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs of Parliament.

The committee heard a progress report on last year’s work.

The deputies deemed it necessary to strengthen the protection of the rights and interests of Kyrgyzstanis in Azerbaijan and Georgia, and also recommended expanding political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties.

According to Maksat Mamytkanov, Bishkek and Baku are working to intensify the activities of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund.

MP Cholpon Esenamanova reported that truck drivers have approached her with complaints about unfounded claims during transit through Azerbaijani territory and asked the diplomat to pay attention to this.

Following the discussion, the ambassador’s information was taken into account.
