Cabinet of Ministers and SOCAR discus fuel and lubricant supplies to Kyrgyzstan

During his working visit to Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Bakyt Torobaev held talks on strengthening trade turnover and imports of petroleum products. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Cooperation in shipbuilding and logistics

Bakyt Torobaev met with Ruslan Talibov, Chairman of the Board of Baku Shipyard OJSC.

At the meeting, information was presented on the company’s capabilities in building ferries and other types of vessels designed to service the routes of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor.

The parties discussed prospects for cooperation with the Kyrgyz Republic in the operation of ferries for transport and logistics purposes, including the use of Kyrgyz ferries on the Caspian Sea, servicing cargo lines, and ensuring more sustainable logistics for Kyrgyz exports and imports.

It was noted that developing this cooperation will help diversify Kyrgyzstan’s transport routes, reduce delivery times, and increase business competitiveness in foreign markets.

Fuel and lubricant supplies and digitalization

Bakyt Torobaev also met with Anar Mamedov, Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

The parties discussed opportunities for cooperation in the supply of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan and the exchange of experience in improving energy efficiency, digitalizing production processes, and maintaining high environmental standards.

At the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery, the Kyrgyz delegation reviewed the progress of major projects on modernization of production, enhancing oil refining, and introducing modern technologies.