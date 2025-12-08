12:32
President of Azerbaijan promises to support projects in Kyrgyzstan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed his readiness to support promising projects in Kyrgyzstan implemented through the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund. He made this statement at a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

The official emphasized the special role of trusting dialogue at the highest level. Thanks to this, bilateral relations have reached a qualitatively new, strategic level in recent years.

Ilham Aliev praised the dynamic development of Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan relations. He noted that he attaches particular importance to the comprehensive strengthening of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani leader emphasized that the busy agenda of the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation, which will be held in Baku, is clear evidence of close interaction and mutual commitment to deepening practical partnership.

The importance of Azerbaijan’s participation in consultative meetings of the heads of state of Central Asia was noted. The Kyrgyz side noted that this contributes to strengthening the interconnectedness of the Central Asian and South Caucasus regions, developing sustainable transport corridors, and deepening economic and humanitarian ties.

Particular attention was paid to expanding investment cooperation. The work of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund, which has begun financing its first projects, was discussed. Ilham Aliyev expressed his readiness to continue supporting promising projects in the Kyrgyz Republic implemented using AKDF funds.

During the conversation, the parties discussed prospects for deepening cooperation in energy, transport and logistics, mutual investment, education, humanitarian exchanges, and agriculture.
