20:51
USD 87.45
EUR 102.03
RUB 1.06
English

President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in Azerbaijan today, October 6, for a working visit at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev. The presidential press service reported.

The president’s plane landed at Gabala International Airport, where the national flags of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries were displayed, a red carpet was laid out, and an honor guard was lined up.

Sadyr Japarov was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev and other officials.

The leader of Kyrgyzstan will take part in the next summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, during which key issues of regional and international policy will be discussed. He will also summarize the results of Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of the OTS.

Following the summit, the Gabala Declaration of the OTS Heads of State and other decisions aimed at strengthening cooperation among member countries in political, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and other areas will be signed.
link: https://24.kg/english/346195/
views: 151
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan sign agreement on creative cooperation between theaters
Direct investments from Kyrgyzstan into Azerbaijan's economy increase 78-fold
Azerbaijani footballer Elmir Tagiyev decides to continue career in Kyrgyzstan
Azerbaijan to build children's hospital in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan to strengthen cooperation in agriculture
Kyrgyzstan offers Baku and Yerevan platform for signing peace treaty
Trade House of Kyrgyzstan opened in Azerbaijan’s capital
Days of Culture of Azerbaijan held in Kyrgyzstan
Days of Azerbaijani Culture to be held in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan studies possibility of purchasing oil products from Azerbaijan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development
Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year
Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce
Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients
6 October, Monday
20:07
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for worki...
17:42
Land plot belonging to crime boss Dzhengo returned to state
17:34
Ex-kindergarten director, Education Department employees detained in Toktogul
17:27
Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement
16:29
Minister of Water Resources of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy