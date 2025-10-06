President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in Azerbaijan today, October 6, for a working visit at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev. The presidential press service reported.

The president’s plane landed at Gabala International Airport, where the national flags of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries were displayed, a red carpet was laid out, and an honor guard was lined up.

Sadyr Japarov was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev and other officials.

The leader of Kyrgyzstan will take part in the next summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, during which key issues of regional and international policy will be discussed. He will also summarize the results of Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of the OTS.

Following the summit, the Gabala Declaration of the OTS Heads of State and other decisions aimed at strengthening cooperation among member countries in political, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and other areas will be signed.