10:02
USD 87.45
EUR 101.17
RUB 1.09
English

Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund to finance construction of HPP

The sixth meeting of the Council of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund was held in Bishkek, chaired by Elnur Aliev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan. Representatives of government agencies from both countries participated in the event. The press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

At the meeting, the parties approved amendments to internal regulations and an investment project for the construction of a small hydroelectric power plant with a capacity of 5.4 megawatts on Kulun River in Kara-Kuldzha district of Osh region.

The project will create new jobs, increase the region’s industrial potential, reduce dependence on imports, and strengthen the country’s energy security. The total cost of the project is $5.2 million, of which $2.5 million will be financed by the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund.

In addition, meeting participants discussed other relevant areas of cooperation and learned about a number of additional projects.
link: https://24.kg/english/349363/
views: 95
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov promises complete energy independence in 2.5 years
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit
Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan sign agreement on creative cooperation between theaters
Direct investments from Kyrgyzstan into Azerbaijan's economy increase 78-fold
Construction of Orto-Tokoy HPP 68 percent complete
State Development Bank to finance small HPP construction on Tuyuk River
Two hydrounits of Uch-Kurgan HPP to be reconstructed simultaneously
Small HPPs increase electricity generation by 65 percent in Kyrgyzstan
Four small hydropower plants commissioned in Kyrgyzstan by Independence Day
Cost of Kazarman and Kokomeren hydropower plant cascade project announced
Popular
New National Bank building opened in Bishkek New National Bank building opened in Bishkek
Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan postpones agricultural census Kyrgyzstan postpones agricultural census
Two Kyrgyzstanis killed, one injured in car accident in USA Two Kyrgyzstanis killed, one injured in car accident in USA
1 November, Saturday
09:27
Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund to finance construction of HPP Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund to finance const...
31 October, Friday
19:38
Kyrgyzstan tightens control of travel agencies organizing Umrah pilgrimages
19:30
Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times
19:13
New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan
18:53
Kyrgyz woman murdered and beheaded in Yekaterinburg
17:54
Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan