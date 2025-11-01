Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund to finance construction of HPP

The sixth meeting of the Council of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund was held in Bishkek, chaired by Elnur Aliev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan. Representatives of government agencies from both countries participated in the event. The press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

At the meeting, the parties approved amendments to internal regulations and an investment project for the construction of a small hydroelectric power plant with a capacity of 5.4 megawatts on Kulun River in Kara-Kuldzha district of Osh region.

The project will create new jobs, increase the region’s industrial potential, reduce dependence on imports, and strengthen the country’s energy security. The total cost of the project is $5.2 million, of which $2.5 million will be financed by the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund.

In addition, meeting participants discussed other relevant areas of cooperation and learned about a number of additional projects.