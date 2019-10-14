18:15
Alleged perpetrators of mass brawl detained in Novosibirsk

Police detained alleged perpetrators of a mass brawl in Novosibirsk (Russia). RIA Novosti reports.

The media outlet notes that the mass brawl with use of traumatic weapons occurred between traders and people, who extorted money from them for the right to trade at Khiloksky market in Novosibirsk.

«It was found out that the conflict occurred between market traders and persons, who extorted money from them for the right to trade. Police officers questioned the participants and witnesses of the incident, as well as seized material evidence, including recordings from video surveillance cameras,» the Central Internal Affairs Directorate for Novosibirsk Oblast said in a statement.

The police identified and detained the alleged organizer of the group, a 31-year-old previously convicted resident of Novosibirsk, as well as his 29-year-old accomplice.

Recall, the mass brawl took place on October 7 at Khiloksky market. Its cause is extortion by former Kyrgyzstani of money from compatriots. The latter decided to take revenge on him.

A criminal case was opened on the fact of the mass brawl. Five victims were provided with medical assistance, two were hospitalized.
