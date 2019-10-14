10:27
Kyrgyzstani Chynarbek Isabekov wins silver medal at World Wrestling Championship

Kyrgyzstani Chynarbek Isabekov won a silver medal at the World Championship among veterans in freestyle wrestling.

The World Championship continues in Tbilisi (Georgia). Chynarbek Isabekov competed in Division C in the weight category of 100 kilograms. On the way to the finals, he defeated Kuanysh Myrza (Kazakhstan), Peter Du Preez (South Africa) and Sohrab Rahmatabadi (Iran). In the decisive match, the Kyrgyzstani lost to Ali Chehreh (Iran).

Previously, Chynarbek Isabekov won the Veterans World Championship four times: he won gold in 2015 and 2016, in 2017 — silver, in 2018 — bronze medals.
