Kyrgyzstani distributing extremist materials on social networks arrested

A 48-year-old supporter of Hizb ut-Tahrir movement, banned in Kyrgyzstan, was detained in Chui region of the country, who distributed extremist materials on social networking sites. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

During a search of the suspect’s house, police investigators seized books, leaflets, and brochures with Hizb ut-Tahrir propaganda materials.

Other supporters of the extremist organization were identified during investigation, who were engaged in campaigning of citizens. At least 6 books, 19 leaflets, brochures with propaganda materials of Hizb ut-Tahrir were found in the house of one of the suspects.

An expert examination was commissioned based on the seized materials. Pre-trial proceedings are ongoing.
