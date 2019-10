A schoolboy died in a traffic accident in Kun-Tuu village. The Traffic Safety Department of Chui region reported.

The bus driver put the people down at a bus stop yesterday at around 4 p.m. The fifth grader went out through the back door, his foot got stuck.

«The driver did not notice the boy and started off. As a result, the child got under the wheels and died at the scene,» the traffic police said.