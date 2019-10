Another section of Abdymomunov Street — between Isanov Street and Manas Avenue — was closed in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Kainar CJSC is laying a heating network in this area. The work will last until October 24. Asphalt concrete pavement will be restored on the roadway.

Recall, section of Abdymomunov Street between Isanov and Togolok Moldo Streets is currently closed.