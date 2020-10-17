Zhibek Zholu Avenue to be closed for traffic on October 18

Zhibek Zholu Avenue will be closed for traffic on October 18. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

Road works on correction of defects will be carried out on the right lane from the north in the western direction along Zhibek Zholu Avenue between Manas Avenue and Isanov Street.

In connection with road works, the route of trolleybus No. 11 will be changed from Asanbai microdistrict to the western bus station.

The work will be carried out by the contractor China Road & Bridge Corporation.