Road repair continues on 13 more streets in Bishkek

Bishkekasfaltservice continues repair of roads in the capital. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The company planned to repair 38 streets. The repair is completely completed on 25 of them, it is nearing completion on the rest. In particular, work continues on Yakutskaya, Ottuk, Musa Jalil Streets.

The city administration assures that Bishkekasfaltservice will complete all work and commission the roads according to the production plan by the end of the year.

The municipality added that the head of the enterprise Adilet Apsemetov checks the quality of roadway on every street following the instructions of the Vice Mayor of Bishkek for Housing and Utilities Mirlan Amanturov.

Moskovskaya Street was opened for traffic the day before.