12:11
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Road repair continues on 13 more streets in Bishkek

Bishkekasfaltservice continues repair of roads in the capital. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The company planned to repair 38 streets. The repair is completely completed on 25 of them, it is nearing completion on the rest. In particular, work continues on Yakutskaya, Ottuk, Musa Jalil Streets.

The city administration assures that Bishkekasfaltservice will complete all work and commission the roads according to the production plan by the end of the year.

The municipality added that the head of the enterprise Adilet Apsemetov checks the quality of roadway on every street following the instructions of the Vice Mayor of Bishkek for Housing and Utilities Mirlan Amanturov.

Moskovskaya Street was opened for traffic the day before.
link:
views: 118
Print
Related
Section of Moskovskaya Street opened for traffic in Bishkek
Another section of Moskovskaya Street closed for repairs in Bishkek
Another section of Abdymomunov Street closed in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to spend almost 1.9 billion soms on road repairs in 2020
Moskovskaya Street to be closed for repairs in Bishkek
Repair of Moskovskaya Street promised to be completed on August 28
Repin Street opened for traffic in Bishkek
Transport Ministry repairs roads in regions and on mountain passes
One more street to be closed for repairs in Bishkek
Bishkek City Administration sets start date of 2nd phase of road repairs
Popular
Deputies decide to lower electoral deposit, 9 percent threshold Deputies decide to lower electoral deposit, 9 percent threshold
Chinese citizen tries to take historical coins out of Kyrgyzstan Chinese citizen tries to take historical coins out of Kyrgyzstan
Lawyers of ex-presidential adviser Ilmiyanov to appeal against sentence Lawyers of ex-presidential adviser Ilmiyanov to appeal against sentence
Head of Cabinet reprimands 16 assistants and state secretaries Head of Cabinet reprimands 16 assistants and state secretaries
1 November, Friday
12:02
Arab Development Fund allocates $ 30 million for school construction Arab Development Fund allocates $ 30 million for school...
11:35
Murder of taxi driver found in car’s trunk solved
11:20
SCO Heads of Government summit: Abylgaziev to meet with Shavkat Mirziyoyev
11:11
EFSD ready to support construction of water supply systems in Kyrgyzstan
10:50
National Bank annuls registration of 3 electronic money system operators