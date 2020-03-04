09:10
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Road patching started in Bishkek

Patching of roads started in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall reported.

Employees of Bishkekasfaltservis started repairs on March 1.

«Three teams are putting Chui Avenue in order from Manas Avenue to Lermontov Street. Yesterday, small holes were patched along Baytik Baatyr / Abdrakhmanov Street from Tokombaev Street to Zhibek Zholu Avenue,» the City Hall noted.

Zhibek Zholu Avenue, Fuchik, Tolstoy, Akhunbaev and April 7 Streets (from Ankara Street to Akhunbaev Street) will be patched in the near future.

The City Hall asks to send photos and videos of streets that need repairs to 0550777710.
link: https://24.kg/english/145416/
views: 66
Print
Related
374.7 km of roads rehabilitated and repaired since beginning of 2019
Road repair continues on 13 more streets in Bishkek
Section of Moskovskaya Street opened for traffic in Bishkek
Another section of Moskovskaya Street closed for repairs in Bishkek
Another section of Abdymomunov Street closed in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to spend almost 1.9 billion soms on road repairs in 2020
Moskovskaya Street to be closed for repairs in Bishkek
Repair of Moskovskaya Street promised to be completed on August 28
Repin Street opened for traffic in Bishkek
Transport Ministry repairs roads in regions and on mountain passes
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries
Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan
At least 292 people quarantined in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus At least 292 people quarantined in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people
4 March, Wednesday
09:02
Two wanted Kyrgyzstanis arrested in Russia Two wanted Kyrgyzstanis arrested in Russia
08:50
Markets and Chinese restaurants disinfected in Bishkek
08:24
Road patching started in Bishkek
08:13
Bishkek to host days of St. Petersburg
3 March, Tuesday
18:34
Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on rally in support of Sadyr Japarov
18:25
Lawsuit against Turkish Ambassador. Ex-Foreign Minister loses case
18:14
Dora the Explorer, Shimmer and Shine to speak Kyrgyz
18:05
Almost 10,000 HIV-positive registered in Kyrgyzstan
16:37
22 parties to participate in elections of deputies to City Councils