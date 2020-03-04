Road patching started in Bishkek

Patching of roads started in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall reported.

Employees of Bishkekasfaltservis started repairs on March 1.

«Three teams are putting Chui Avenue in order from Manas Avenue to Lermontov Street. Yesterday, small holes were patched along Baytik Baatyr / Abdrakhmanov Street from Tokombaev Street to Zhibek Zholu Avenue,» the City Hall noted.

Zhibek Zholu Avenue, Fuchik, Tolstoy, Akhunbaev and April 7 Streets (from Ankara Street to Akhunbaev Street) will be patched in the near future.

The City Hall asks to send photos and videos of streets that need repairs to 0550777710.