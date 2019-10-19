Section of Moskovskaya Street opened for traffic in Bishkek

A section of Moskovskaya Street from Abdrakhmanov to Panfilov Street was opened for traffic in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The roadwork was completed ahead of schedule. Damaged curbs were replaced and new two-layer roadbed with increased strength was laid. Its top layer is made of gravel and mastic asphalt concrete.

«The old pavement is being removed on the rest section of the street from Panfilov Street to Manas Avenue. The site will be repaired in two weeks under favorable weather conditions,» the City Administration noted.

Road works are carried out at the expense of the balance funds of the grant of the PRC within the framework of the project «Restoration of Road Surface of Bishkek’s Roads.»