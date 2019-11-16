12:43
374.7 km of roads rehabilitated and repaired since beginning of 2019

Since the beginning of 2019, at least 374.7 kilometers of roads of international transport corridors have been rehabilitated and repaired in Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

The repair was carried out as a part of the implementation of the road industry development program for 2016-2025.

A list of 113 objects of streets and roads in the district centers of the republic with a total length of almost 14 kilometers for 600 million soms has been approved. Money was allocated from the republican budget. As of today, all work has been completed. Measures are being taken to increase the number of bus services between the regions.

The leader in coverage by bus services is still Chui region — 98.7 percent, the lowest indicator is in Naryn region — 69.4 percent.

 «According to the route network data, as of 2019, there are 1,007 bus routes in the republic, including 23 international, 292 intercity, 410 suburban and 282 urban,» the statement says.
