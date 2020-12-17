19:34
At least 35 streets to be renovated at expense of PRC grant in Bishkek in 2021

It is planned to renovate 35 streets within the second phase of the road reconstruction project in Bishkek in 2021. The Deputy Head of the Capital Construction Department of the Bishkek City Hall Ulan Uezbaev announced at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Housing and Communal Services of the Bishkek City Council.

According to him, implementation of the second phase began on October 5.

«Work is underway on six streets and preparation of the necessary documents is ongoing,» Ulan Uezbaev said.

The second phase of the project for development of the city’s road network is designed for two years. During this time, it is planned to build five bridges in the city and repair 60 streets with a total length of more than 70 kilometers.

Many streets on this list will be expanded or rebuilt, all of them will have sidewalks and an irrigation network. The repair will be carried out at the expense of grant funds from the People’s Republic of China.
