Asphalting of road to Meerkan village began in Osh city. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital reported.

Local residents complained that the roadbed was in a deplorable state.

«In total, 12 kilometers and 250 meters of road will be asphalted there. In addition, the night lighting system is being finalized. Construction work is carried out at the expense of the local budget,» the City Hall informed.