Patching of roads starts in Bishkek

Pothole patching of roads started in Bishkek. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

An asphalt-concrete plant was launched the day before, about 35 tons of asphalt were produced.

As of March 10, pothole patching is completed at the following intersections:

  • Abdrakhmanov Street and Chui Avenue;
  • Chui Avenue and Pavlov Street;
  • Orozbekov and Abdymomunov Streets;
  • Panfilov Street and Chui Avenue;
  • Frunze and Abdrakhmanov Streets.

The City Hall reported that patching of roads in the capital continues. «Lists of streets were formed on the basis of complaints and appeals of townspeople to the media and on social media, commission visits and recommendations of district administrations,» the City Hall noted.
