Russian citizen gets oil for $ 328,000 and hides

Law enforcement agencies of Moscow identified a man wanted in Kyrgyzstan for fraud. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A native of the Krasnoyarsk Krai, 50-year-old Yu.N., was wanted by the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Yu.N. was a director of a private company. In April 2016, he entered into a contract with another firm for supply of crude oil for $ 328,604. After receiving the oil, Yu.N. did not fulfill the terms of the contract and disappeared. The damage amounted to 22,696,400 soms,» the Interior Ministry said.