Prime Minister calls 1st phase of Safe City project successful

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev awarded state officials for their contribution to implementation of the first phase of Safe City project. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.
The Head of the Cabinet noted that, despite criticism, they had managed to fulfill the task, the benefits of which are obvious.
«I must say that our position has always been unequivocal — the project is necessary for the society. Its implementation was supported by the president. The tender itself was open and transparent. We can safely say now that the first stage of Safe City was successfully implemented,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.
«The most important achievement is the decrease in traffic accident rate and mortality in traffic accidents. In general, the society reacted positively to the project. A contribution is made to the formation of a driving culture, responsibility and discipline of all road users are increased. There are comments, we already react on them. For example, fines for minor types of violations of the Rules of the Road will be reduced. At the same time, the size of fines for gross violations of traffic rules remains the same,» he said.