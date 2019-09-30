Prime Minister calls 1st phase of Safe City project successful

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev awarded state officials for their contribution to implementation of the first phase of Safe City project. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

The Head of the Cabinet noted that, despite criticism, they had managed to fulfill the task, the benefits of which are obvious.

«I must say that our position has always been unequivocal — the project is necessary for the society. Its implementation was supported by the president. The tender itself was open and transparent. We can safely say now that the first stage of Safe City was successfully implemented,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The Prime Minister noted that positive results were observed on the roads of Bishkek and certain sections of the roads in Chui region after the launch of the project.

«The most important achievement is the decrease in traffic accident rate and mortality in traffic accidents. In general, the society reacted positively to the project. A contribution is made to the formation of a driving culture, responsibility and discipline of all road users are increased. There are comments, we already react on them. For example, fines for minor types of violations of the Rules of the Road will be reduced. At the same time, the size of fines for gross violations of traffic rules remains the same,» he said.

«I would like to express special gratitude to the representatives of the media for the timely and open coverage of the implementation of Safe City project. We are starting the second stage now. As a part of its implementation, it is planned to cover 306 points with 266 hardware and software complexes — 266 stationary and 40 mobile — on the main sections of the country’s strategic roads,» the Head of the Government said.