Safe Сity: Contract with Chinese company extended until March 10, 2022

Contract with the Chinese company Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co. Ltd. for implementation of the second stage of Safe City project was extended by 226 calendar days until March 10, 2022. Deputy Minister of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan Asel Kenenbaeva confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to her, Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co. Ltd. addresses a letter to the ministry from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It says that the company did not have time to implement the project on time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

These events were recognized as force majeure that allow to extend the project implementation period.

«We have studied this certificate. We came to the conclusion that the project was not implemented on time through no fault of the company. A special commission was created. It calculated the term the project could be extended. As a result, the deadline is March 10, 2022,» Asel Kenenbaeva told.

Terms of implementation of the second stage of the Safe City project are extended for the second time. In November 2020, the company also asked the government agencies of Kyrgyzstan for more time due to the difficulties with supply of equipment. Then they were set the date June — 18, 2021.

«The company is working. It has already received all the necessary permits; construction and installation work is underway. But due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they are unable to bring in the necessary equipment. It got stuck at the border,» Asel Kenenbaeva said.

The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Digital Development Azamat Dyikanbaev was detained on suspicion of extortion of money at the end of May. According to the investigation, he extorted 2.6 million soms for extending the term of implementation of the second stage of Safe City project.

Chinese company Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co. Ltd won the competition for implementation of the second phase of Safe City project. According to the project, hardware and software systems are planned to cover 306 points — 266 stationary and 40 mobile. The second stage of the project will cover all regions of the republic, 2 cities of republican and 15 cities of regional significance, as well as 73 settlements.