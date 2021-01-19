Bishkek drivers fined almost 317 million soms over the past year

Drivers were fined 316,975,500 soms over the past year in Bishkek. Press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service of the capital reported.

At least 121,885,120 soms have been collected from them. In total, 2,183 traffic accidents occurred in 2020.

Some 2,860 people were injured in the traffic accidents, 72 citizens died.

The number of traffic accidents in the capital decreased by 16.39 percent for 12 months.

«The Department of Patrol Police Service sets tasks to ensure public and road safety, prompt and high-quality servicing of calls from citizens,» the department said.