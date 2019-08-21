Safe City: Number of traffic accidents decreases by 52 percent in Bishkek

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov monitored operation of Safe City and the Unified Register of Violations automated information systems. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, over 267,000 protocols have been registered in the Unified Register of Violations system for 8 months of 2019, and fines for 426 million soms have been charged.

Zhenish Razakov noted the need for further improvement of the Unified Register of Violations system and instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs to integrate Safe City system with the Unified Register of Violations system within a week.

According to the Main Traffic Safety Department, more than 400,000 traffic violations have been registered, about 178,000 of which have been paid for more than 200 million soms. Decrease in number of traffic accidents reached 52 percent at the places where photo and video recording cameras have been installed in Bishkek. Number of injured people also reduced. Traffic accidents rate decreased to 70 percent in Chui region at the places of installation of hardware and software systems.