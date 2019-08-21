14:19
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Safe City: Number of traffic accidents decreases by 52 percent in Bishkek

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov monitored operation of Safe City and the Unified Register of Violations automated information systems. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, over 267,000 protocols have been registered in the Unified Register of Violations system for 8 months of 2019, and fines for 426 million soms have been charged.

Zhenish Razakov noted the need for further improvement of the Unified Register of Violations system and instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs to integrate Safe City system with the Unified Register of Violations system within a week.

According to the Main Traffic Safety Department, more than 400,000 traffic violations have been registered, about 178,000 of which have been paid for more than 200 million soms. Decrease in number of traffic accidents reached 52 percent at the places where photo and video recording cameras have been installed in Bishkek. Number of injured people also reduced. Traffic accidents rate decreased to 70 percent in Chui region at the places of installation of hardware and software systems.
link:
views: 63
Print
Related
Safe City: Broken cameras to be restored in Bishkek within a month
Safe City project: Budget of Kyrgyzstan receives 211 mln soms from fines
Damage of Safe City cameras during riots in Bishkek amounts to 4 million
Riots in Bishkek. Vega Corporation to restore damaged cameras
Safe City cameras damaged in center of Bishkek
Safe City: Over 186 million soms received from payment of fines
Safe City: Banks and payment organizations to be connected to system
Safe City: Four companies ready to implement project in Kochkor-Ata
Safe City: 35 million soms to be allocated for purchase of ambulances
Budget receives almost 166 million soms from fines within Safe City project
Popular
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan enter top 3 in terms of their number in Russia Migrants from Kyrgyzstan enter top 3 in terms of their number in Russia
Large sum of money found in house of relatives of Almazbek Atambayev Large sum of money found in house of relatives of Almazbek Atambayev
Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan suffers from mudflow Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan suffers from mudflow
Bus with illegal immigrants from Kyrgyzstan stopped in Krasnoyarsk Bus with illegal immigrants from Kyrgyzstan stopped in Krasnoyarsk