Safe City: 600 cameras to be installed on Osh streets

Within the framework of Safe City project, 600 video surveillance cameras will be installed in Osh city. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The heads of the relevant services reportedly met with representatives of Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co. in Kyrgyzstan at the Osh City Hall.

It is planned to open an auxiliary control center on the basis of the Osh city municipal motor transport enterprise, at which employees of the Patrol Police Service will work after the launch of the project.

The project is at the stage of registration of permits. Then installation of supports will begin along with laying of the appropriate cables, equipping with the necessary equipment and setting up the Internet.

«It is planned to create an auxiliary control center in Osh, like in other regional centers, for the safety of citizens, which will deal with the primary processing of information to unload the central server. The main control center is located in Bishkek, where data from video surveillance cameras will be received. Videos will be updated monthly. Specialists from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Traffic Inspectorate will analyze offenses on the roads in all regional centers in the main control center in 24/7 mode,» the Mayor of Osh Taalaibek Sarybashov told.