Safe City: Budget of Kyrgyzstan receives 1.8 billion soms since start of project

Since the beginning of the implementation of Safe City project, the budget of Kyrgyzstan has received more than 1.8 billion soms. Deputy Minister of Digital Development Asel Kenenbaeva announced at a briefing.

She stressed that all funds are transferred to the budget, and then the Ministry of Economy and Finance is engaged in their distribution. «About 2 million traffic rules violations have been recorded since March 2019. At least 66 percent of the fines have been paid,» the official added.

She noted that a penalty is formed for unpaid fines. «Then the cases are sent to the judicial authorities, where the bailiffs will deal with their collection,» Asel Kenenbaeva said.

The second stage of Safe City project is underway now. It is scheduled to end on March 10, 2022.

A Chinese company Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co. Ltd. won the competition for implementation of the second phase of Safe City project. According to the project, hardware and software systems are to cover 306 points — 266 stationary and 40 mobile ones. The second stage of the project will cover all regions of the republic, two cities of republican and 15 cities of regional significance, 73 settlements.
